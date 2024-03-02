transportation

LA Metro is offering free transportation for Election Day

The Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 5.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Need a ride? LA Metro is offering free transportation to the polls for Election Day next week.

The free rides will be available through several means of transportation, including Metro’s bus, train and bike services.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the free rides will continue well after the polls close, with transportation available until midnight.

In addition to the zero-cost service, Metro will also have ballot drop-off boxes at some of its stations, including:

  • Union Station
  • Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line
  • North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line
  • Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines
  • Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line
  • Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines
  • Norwalk Station C Line
  • El Monte Bus Station J Line

