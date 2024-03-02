LA Metro is offering free transportation for Election Day

Need a ride? LA Metro is offering free transportation to the polls for Election Day next week.

The free rides will be available through several means of transportation, including Metro’s bus, train and bike services.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the free rides will continue well after the polls close, with transportation available until midnight.

In addition to the zero-cost service, Metro will also have ballot drop-off boxes at some of its stations, including:

Union Station

Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line

North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line

Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines

Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line

Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines

Norwalk Station C Line

El Monte Bus Station J Line