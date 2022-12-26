Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline

What to Know Monday remains dry and warm before a reality check from Mother Nature.

Rain is likely across Southern California by Tuesday afternoon and evening with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night.

There's a chance of rain through the rest of the week.

The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend.

Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.

More rain is possible after a dry New Year’s Day.

Clouds will increase later Monday with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will drop by about 15 degrees in some areas Tuesday.

In downtown LA, temperatures will plummet from a high of 79 degrees Monday to 64 Tuesday and Wednesday and 61 on Thursday.

“If you like that warm weather, enjoy it,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “We’re going to have big changes, starting tomorrow.”

The storm system moving down the California coast will bring rain to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties late Monday. Parts of the Southern California coast will see rain early Tuesday afternoon.

“After that, it just becomes widespread for us,” said De Leon. “The afternoon and evening commutes are expected to be slippery with periods of moderate to heavy rain at times. We could get some debris flow on those recent burn scars.”

Rain is likely across Southern California by Tuesday night with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night. Snow levels are expected to remain above 7,000 feet.

By Wednesday morning, most of the rain will move out of Southern California, but roads will still be wet for the morning drive.

It doesn’t end there. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day through Saturday, which could impact New Year’s Eve plans.

Between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain were expected in Los Angeles County in the initial band of precipitation. Three inches are likely along the coastal mountain slopes.

No winter weather advisories have yet been issued for the region.

Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley.