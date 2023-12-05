Protesters on horseback gather outside LA City Hall for rodeo ban vote

Riders on horseback assembled Tuesday outside Los Angeles City Hall where the City Council considered the future of rodeos in the city.

Animal rights advocates also gathered outside City Hall ahead of the council's approval of a motion that calls for an ordinance banning rodeos in city limits. The council also decided to carve out exemptions for certain cultural and traditional equestrian events.

Details about those exemptions were not immediately avialable.

A City Council committee passed a proposed ordinance in December 2022 that would have prohibited the use of electric prods or shocking devices, flank or bucking straps, wire tiedowns, and sharpened or fixed spurs or rowels at "all rodeo or rodeo related events" in Los Angeles. The full council never voted on the ordinance, instead switching the focus to an outright ban.

John Popoch, deputy chief of staff for Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who co-authored the original motion in 2021, told the committee members that the council made the switch at the suggestion of the city's Equine Advisory Committee to avoid potential confusion over the kind of events that would be included in the ban.

"It is time for our city act in the interest of animal welfare on this issue as it has in the past for other issues," Blumenfield said in a statement.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez planned to introduce a separate motion regarding the rodeo ordinance that aims to protect historical and cultural activities. Specifically, Rodriguez is seeking to carve out protections for Charrería, predominantly practiced by Latinos -- and also Mexico's national sport and a tradition in Mexican and western United States livestock herding communities.

"There's no damage done to these horses," said Juan Diaz, seated atop his horse outside City Hall. "These horses are out life. We care for these animals as if they were our family. So, if it dies out… where's our heritage going?"

According to Rodriguez's office, in its current form the proposed ordinance "unfairly excludes sports like polo and dressage while applying a broad definition of rodeo that adversely affects cultural traditions."

A ban would end the annual Los Angeles appearance by the Professional Bull Riders tour, which has events at Crypto.com Arena in February. The two-day PBR stop in early 2023 drew 12,529 fans for its Saturday night event, with about 20 animal rights demonstrators outside the arena.

PBR events focus on bull riding and do not include other traditional rodeo events. The tour has fought back against complaints of cruelty, running an ad prior to its 2023 tour stop that stated: "Buck the L.A. City Council. The Only Thing Being Tortured is the Truth."

Sean Gleason, CEO and commissioner of Professional Bull Riders Inc., has called the proposed ordinance unnecessary legislation that will cancel events that he says benefit the local community.

"If it passes, we will not have events in LA," Gleason told City News Service previously.

He added that PBR has many rules in place to ensure its animals are treated well, and offered to invite LA City Council members to come to Crypto.com Arena "to learn about the animal athletes who are the real rock stars of the sport, get the best care and live a great, long life -- four to five times longer than animals not fortunate enough to compete."

The City Council originally asked the city attorney to draft a proposed ordinance in early 2021, modeling it after a 1992 ordinance enacted in Pittsburgh that Los Angeles officials say has worked well in its 30 years of enforcement.

Pasadena banned the display of wild or exotic animals on public property in 2015, a law that applied to circuses and rodeos. Irvine banned rodeos in 2011, and Laguna Woods and Chino Hills have also banned them.

Other cities and counties -- including Alameda County in Northern California and Clark County in Nevada -- have passed more narrow prohibitions on specific rodeo activities without banning the events all together.

Rodeos are banned in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and Vancouver, Canada banned them in 2006.

If the City Council passes the ban, rodeos could still take place in areas of Los Angeles County that fall outside Los Angeles city limits, including the annual Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo that funds local nonprofits in the San Gabriel Valley.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.