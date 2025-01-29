Education

LA School Police releases statement on ICE operations and immigration-related enforcement

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the LA School Police Department maintained its stance to continue providing a safe environment to all students regardless of background

By Benjamin Papp

The statement is the just the most recent reaction of a slew of protective practices LAUSD is pursuing in light of Trump’s emergency boarder orders.
LASPD/Getty

The Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) will not "assist or engage in immigration compliance checks, immigration enforcement activity, or ICE related task force operations," the agency said in a statement Tuesday night.

The LASPD added it is their primary student ensure every student has the right to attend school, regardless of "disability, gender, gender identity, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic."

The statement is the just the most recent reaction among a slew of protective practices LAUSD is pursuing in light of President Trump's emergency boarder orders.

To ease fears from students and parents alike, LAUSD issued red cards with information about encounters with federal immigration authorities earlier this month. 

The cards, made by the Immigration Legal Resource Center, include advice such as don’t open the door if immigration officers knock, don’t answer any questions, don’t sign anything without first consulting an attorney and give the card to the agent as a way to assert your constitutional rights. 

LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho reiterated the districts commitment to protecting all of its constituents during a live interview with NBCLA last week.

"The constitution under it's equal protection cause affords every single child the right to a free public education regardless of their immigration status," Carvalho said. "I am going to protect our kids rights."

The actions come after the Trump administration removed restrictions that prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting raids at so-called sensitive locations, including schools.

School districts are trying to protect undocumented students from immigration raids prompted by an executive order by President Trump. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2025. 

