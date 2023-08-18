LA sports teams reschedule Sunday games in wake of Hurricane Hilary

In anticipation of forecasted flooding and rain due to Hurricane Hilary’s remnants, several Southern California sports teams announced changes to their schedule.

The shuffles in schedule comes as Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 system, is slated to hit Southern California as a tropical storm over the weekend. NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon said the remnants of the storm may bring rain and flooding Sunday into Monday.

“The winds are not going to be as strong, but it's still going to pack a punch,” she said.

Click here for updates on Hurricane Hilary.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers announced it is rescheduling its game Sunday to Saturday in a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins.

Originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers announced it's moving its Aug. 20 game to Saturday in a split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium. The first game is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. Saturday and the second will take place as scheduled at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, the team said.

“Tickets and parking for the Sunday, August 20 game will be honored at the 12:00 p.m. contest (Saturday),” the Dodgers said in a statement. “For those that can’t attend Saturday’s early game at the rescheduled time and bought their tickets directly from the Dodgers, there will be instructions sent to you next week on how to exchange your originally purchased ticket to a select future game this season.”

Stadium gates and parking lots will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for the first game.

Los Angeles Angels

The Angels made an announcement that it will have a split doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday as the team moves its Sunday game due to the weather.

"All tickets for Sunday’s rescheduled game will be honored at Game 1 tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 1:07pm.," the Angels said in a statement. The second game is scheduled to begin at 6:07 p.m.

"For ticket holders, all of Sunday’s rescheduled games will now become the early afternoon games of Saturday’s split doubleheaders," Major League Baseball said in a press release. "Saturday’s originally scheduled games remain intact."

The team said fans who purchased Sunday's tickets at the Angels Box Office or on its site can exchange their tickets for an equal value to another game. Those who are interested in doing so can click here for more information.

LAFC

Los Angeles FC said it is postponing its Sunday game against the Colorado Rapids to a later date "due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather and forecasted storms in the Los Angeles area due to Hurricane Hilary."

Fans can catch the match at BMO Stadium on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. instead, the team announced. Tickets that were purchased for Sunday's game will be honored next week.

LA Galaxy

The soccer team also announced it is postponing their Sunday match to a later date in the fall.

Originally scheduled to play against Real Salt Lake on Sunday, LA Galaxy will now face the team on Oct. 14 due to the storm.

"Additional ticket inquiries should be directed to the original point of sale; please reference the ticket confirmation email for contact information," the team said in a statement. "In addition, a communication will be directly sent to ticket holders."

During a press conference at Camp David, Maryland, President Joe Biden warned about the potential damages that hurricane Hilary could bring to Southern California.