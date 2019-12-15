One Person Killed, Two Injured During Crash On Foothill Freeway In Duarte

A person was killed and two other people were injured during a multi-vehicle traffic crash Sunday morning on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Duarte.

The crash on the westbound freeway at the Buena Vista Street offramp occurred a little after 2:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 2:49 a.m. transported two people to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher. Their conditions were not known.

A SigAlert has been issued at 3:24 a.m. closing all westbound lanes of the Foothill (210) Freeway near the Buena Vista Street offramp for an unknown duration.