crash

One Person Killed, Two Injured During Crash On Foothill Freeway In Duarte

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A person was killed and two other people were injured during a multi-vehicle traffic crash Sunday morning on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Duarte.

The crash on the westbound freeway at the Buena Vista Street offramp occurred a little after 2:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 2:49 a.m. transported two people to an area hospital, according to a county fire department dispatcher. Their conditions were not known.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

A SigAlert has been issued at 3:24 a.m. closing all westbound lanes of the Foothill (210) Freeway near the Buena Vista Street offramp for an unknown duration.

This article tagged under:

crashduarte
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us