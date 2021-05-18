LA to Consider Support for Statewide Program to Combat Extreme Heat

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution to support an Assembly bill that would create a program to coordinate the state's efforts to combat extreme heat and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Los Angeles, on Feb. 11 and would create the Extreme Heat and Community Resilience Program to implement local, regional and state climate change planning and fund heat-related projects, including the construction of cool roofs and cool pavements to reduce transmitted heat and increase solar reflectance.

The program would be administered by the Office of Planning and Research.

"California is experiencing climate change through warmer temperatures and extreme heatwaves," the resolution, introduced by Bob Blumenfield, states. "This climate change when combined with the state's interval of wet winters and dry summers has contributed to more destructive wildfires and … the state's decreasing water supply is endangering ecosystems."

The bill would also create a fund in the state treasury for the program to be implemented.

The City Council will consider the resolution during its 10 a.m. meeting. People can watch at clerk.lacity.org/calendar.