Los Angeles

LA to Consider Support for Statewide Program to Combat Extreme Heat

The program would fund heat-related projects, including the construction of cool roofs and cool pavements to reduce transmitted heat and increase solar reflectance.

By City News Service

Palm trees are silhouetted against the sun
Getty Images

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution to support an Assembly bill that would create a program to coordinate the state's efforts to combat extreme heat and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Los Angeles, on Feb. 11 and would create the Extreme Heat and Community Resilience Program to implement local, regional and state climate change planning and fund heat-related projects, including the construction of cool roofs and cool pavements to reduce transmitted heat and increase solar reflectance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The program would be administered by the Office of Planning and Research.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Downtown LA 32 mins ago

Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead on Downtown LA Roof

palisades fire 42 mins ago

Residents Return as Palisades Fire is 23% Contained, Arson Suspect Arrested

"California is experiencing climate change through warmer temperatures and extreme heatwaves," the resolution, introduced by Bob Blumenfield, states. "This climate change when combined with the state's interval of wet winters and dry summers has contributed to more destructive wildfires and … the state's decreasing water supply is endangering ecosystems."

The bill would also create a fund in the state treasury for the program to be implemented.

The City Council will consider the resolution during its 10 a.m. meeting. People can watch at clerk.lacity.org/calendar.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLos Angeles City CouncilExtreme Heat
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us