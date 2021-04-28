LA Unified School District Playgrounds Set to Reopen May 3

Playgrounds at all Los Angeles Unified elementary schools and early education centers will reopen Monday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

District personnel will use electrostatic misters and approved disinfectants to regularly sanitize playground equipment, the same procedure used to clean frequently touched surfaces in a school, according to Superintendent Austin Beutner.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Only one group of students will be allowed to use the playground at a time and students will be encouraged to wash their hands after using the equipment, Beutner said.

"Smiles all around," Beutner said. "The road to recovery includes the opportunity for youngsters to exercise and play outdoors in a way that is safe and appropriate."

"This is all part of our commitment to create the safest possible school environment."