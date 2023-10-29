La Verne

Residents in La Verne neighborhood advised to stay indoors during search for armed man

Police ask residents to stay indoors as they search for a man armed with some type of weapon.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Residents in a San Gabriel Valley neighborhood were advised to stay indoors early Sunday as authorities searched for a man armed with some type of weapon. 

Police are searching for the man in the community of La Verne. 

“Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes with their windows and doors locked,” police said on X. “If you see the suspect or any suspicious activity please call 911.”

The public safety advisory initially included homes on several streets, but was later narrowed to the area around Damien High School.

The man was described as wearing a white shirt with a black and white horizontal stripe sweatshirt and dark pants. 

La Verne is about 30 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

La Verne
