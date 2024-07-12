LA28 confirms more venues in LA, Carson and Long Beach for 2028 Olympics

More venues in Los Angeles, Carson and Long Beach were just announced for the LA28 Olympic games.

In addition to diving, gymnastics and track and field, seven more Olympic sports will be coming to venues along Figueroa Street between Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles, according to LA28, the planning committee preparing for the Games.

“I will do my little walk through here, and do it every day. If I can get a ticket to one of the events, I think I will attend,” Ronald Tate, a Carson resident, said.

Badminton will be played at the USC Sports Center, home of the University of Southern California's basketball and volleyball teams. The Convention Center -- used at the 1984 Games as the Main Press Center -- will host five Olympic sports in 2028, including fencing, judo, table tennis, Taekwondo and wrestling.

Judo and wrestling competitions were previously assigned to Pauley Pavillion at UCLA's campus.

Across the street, the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles will host the weightlifting competition. On the other side of city, golf will be played at The Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The country club has also been used to host the Los Angeles' annual PGA TOUR event, and has previously hosted the US Open, PGA Championship, US Amateur, US Senior Open and NCAA Championships.

In Carson, the L.A. Galaxy's home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park, will host cycling-track events in the Velodrome, hockey at The Fields adjacent to the stadium, Rugby Sevens in the stadium and tennis in the Tennis Center.

“When they listed where different events were, I didn't heat it. And I was wondering, ‘Oh do we get anything this time?’ because I know that’s specifically why they built the velodrome several years ago for one of the other Olympics,” Cecelia Tate, a Carson resident, said.

The Velodrome is an official U.S. Olympic Training Site and serves as the home track for USA Cycling's national track and cycling program.

Carson's Velodrome hosted cycling during the 1984 Olympics and the venue has been renovated since. The fields, currently used as training grounds for the LA Galaxy, will be transformed into a world-class temporary hockey venue.

The Tennis Center is home to the U.S. Tennis Association's High-Performance Training Center and has hosted various professional Women's Tennis championships and tournaments.

Long Beach will host handball events at the Long Beach Arena, canoe- spring and rowing events at Marine Stadium, sailing will be held in the water along the Belmont Shore, water polo at temporary aquatics center at the Convention Center lot, and marathon swimming and triathlon competitions will be held at the Waterfront along Alamitos Beach.

Rowing and canoe spring was previously set to be held at Lake Perris, in Riverside County, but officials relocated the event to Long Beach, which involved arrangements supported by the World Rowing Congress.

The city of Long Beach previously hosted archery, fencing, sailing and volleyball at the 1984 Games. Long Beach's Marine Stadium also hosted rowing events at the 1932 Games.

“The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games will reflect all that the Los Angeles area has to offer, and with these venue assignments, we're very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans. “The city of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else, and Carson and Long Beach, which hosted competitions in previous Games, will host more competitions than ever before.''

Evans described the venues as “world-class,” and these sites will provide the best conditions for athletes and fans.

According to LA28, the announcement includes venue assignments that are both unchanged from the original 2017 bid plan, along with new facilities.

These assignments have been approved by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board and assessed in consultation with each respective International Federation, as well as follow Games Agreements with the cities of Carson and Long Beach.

Per guidelines, LA28 will not use existing corporate or philanthropic names for stadiums and arenas for Games purposes.

Officials say that in the months ahead, additional venue assignments in the city of L.A. and elsewhere will be announced, including for new sports that have been added since the original bid plan.

LA28 previously proposed several venue assignments that move some competitions outside of L.A.'s boundaries, which requires written consent from city leaders. The L.A. City Council is currently reviewing that proposal.