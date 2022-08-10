LAFD Cadet Saves a Man's Life After a Crash

If you are an LAFD cadet, you are supposed to learn the responsibilities of being an LAFD firefighter, not get called into action.

Last year at the age of 17, Leo Kaufman put himself on duty. He came to the rescue of a 79-year-old man, and now he's being hailed as a hero.

"I actually wasn't very nervous," Kaufman said.

"He jumped out of his vehicle into a chaotic scene," said an LAFD firefighter at a ceremony honoring Kaufman.

Last summer a car ran a red light in Hidden hills and hit Dennis Platt's truck with such force that he and his dog were ejected from the car.

This left Platt on the asphalt with no pulse.

"If he wasn't there I wouldn't be here," Platt said.

The LAFD cadet performed CPR until other firefighters could arrive.

"It's because of Leo's fearlessness to jump into action, his wisdom, and his strength that my dad's body his not suffer from lack of oxygen," said daughter Lacey Platt.

As members of the LAFD hailed Kaufman as a hero, he took the time to make a statement and credit his training.

"I'm grateful that I was at the right time and place and that I was CPR certified through the LAFD cadet program," Kaufman said. "I want to use this time to encourage everyone to get CPR certified."

There is no doubt that Kaufman is already developing the skills to become a great firefighter someday.

"Cadet Kaufman I could not be prouder of who you are and I could not be prouder of how you represented the LAFD," said LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.