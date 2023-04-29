Aircraft Missing in Beverly Crest Area is Found

A missing single-engine airplane was found on a steep hillside that includes a large water tank above a home at 3045 Beverly Glen Circle, where the sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

A search of the immediate area was being conducted to confirm there were no other victims, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than four dozen LAFD ground personnel systematically searched through thick ground-level fog and rugged terrain north of Mulholland Drive in the vicinity of Beverly Glen Terrace and Beverly Glen Boulevard, in the Beverly Crest area, where the aircraft's emergency beacon was observed, according to the department.

A pair of LAFD helicopters sought to provide command support in the foggy skies.

Federal Aviation Association air traffic controllers at Van Nuys Airport, Burbank Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, as well as the United States Air Force and the pilot's cellular telephone carrier were involved in trying to pinpoint the missing aircraft, according to the LAFD.