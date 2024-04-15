A Los Angeles City Fire Department recruit who was struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a crash victim on the 101 Freeway in Studio City was identified as 22-year-old Jacob Fuerte.

The fire department said at around 5:15 a.m., Fuerte was on his way to the Drill Tower Fire Academy when he got out of his car to provide assistance.

“Our own LAFD firefighter paramedics responded quickly to the scene, but unfortunately, they determined our member to be beyond medical assistance," the department said in a statement, adding its members are “mourning the loss” of one of its own.

The father of the deceased is a 17-year veteran firefighter and paramedic, who taught his own son “the importance of helping those in need.”

The crash involved a car, Jeep Wrangler and a truck towing portable restrooms. The victim died at the scene, where video showed a sedan and Jeep Wrangler that appeared to have crashed into the truck's trailer.

"Tragically, during that process, he likely may have been struck by another vehicle," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

A procession that included fire department vehicles escorted the recruit's body to the coroner's office.

"I received devastating news this morning that one of our firefighters lost their life tragically. He had just started his firefighting career, which requires courage, bravery, and prioritizing others before oneself," LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this most difficult time."

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. The California Highway Patrol said it was investigating this incident as a hit-and-run crash.