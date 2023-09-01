Lake Elsinore community to honor student who died after collapsing in physical education class

Family and friends plan to gather Friday night at a park to remember a 12-year-old middle school student who died after he collapsed during physical education class.

Yahshua Robinson collapsed Tuesday around 11 a.m. during his physical education class at Canyon Lake Middle School in Lake Elsinore. The temperature at the time in the western Riverside County community was in the low- to mid-90s.

Family members, who said they believe Yahshua's death was heat-related, have asked mourners to wear white and pink for the 6 p.m. tribute Friday at Rosetta Canyon Community Park.

Amarna Plummer said her nephew wasn't dressed for the physical education class and was told to run for not dressing appropriately. Plummer said Yahshua began feeling ill before he passed out on the field, according to other students.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He died at a hospital.

"He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water. He said he couldn't breathe. He was telling the kids this,” Plummer told NBC4.

A Lake Elsinore Unified School District spokesperson said the district could not give specific details about Yahshua's death.

The district released a statement, saying it was saddened to confirm the death "of one of our students due to a medical emergency at one of our LEUSD campuses."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death. A department spokesperson said the agency is still waiting for the results of the coroner's autopsy to determine the cause of death.