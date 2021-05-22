Laker, ‘Hamilton' Tickets Up For Grabs As Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

Will Laker season tickets be enough to convince people to get COVID-19 vaccinations? How about tickets to the Broadway smash “Hamilton”? Those are the carrots being dangled this weekend in hopes of luring people to vaccination sites.

On Saturday and Sunday, anyone aged 18 and older who gets their first vaccination at a Los Angeles County- or city-run vaccine site will be entered for a chance to win a pair of season tickets for the Lakers.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Lakers and their deep commitment to getting us all safely to the end of the pandemic, a lucky pair will be able to watch live at the Staples Centers all the home Lakers games for this upcoming season,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday in announcing the incentive. “So this weekend make time to get your vaccine. Not only will you get a lot of added protection, but you may be that lucky person who gets to watch an amazing basketball team pursue another NBA championship.”

Meanwhile, a pop-up vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. People getting vaccinated at that site will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Hamilton” at the theater.

The corporation Unilever is helping out with incentives encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses. Free Klondike and Popsicle products will be given to patients and staff at clinics.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hit was supposed to open at the Pantages last March, but it was put on hold as the pandemic began. The show's run is now set to begin Aug. 17, continuing through Jan. 2.

A number of jurisdictions locally and nationally have begun offering incentives in hopes of encouraging people to get vaccinated, with demand for the shots waning in recent weeks.

The city of Long Beach announced earlier this week that people being vaccinated at its sites would be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch or a two-night stay at a local hotel. Last week the city gave away tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Nationwide, several companies are offering freebies to people who can prove they have been fully vaccinated.

These include:

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut per day for the rest of 2021

Shake Shack will give a free order of Crinkle Cut Fries to vaccinated guests with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich at it's standalone stores through June 1

Uber and Lyft will offer everyone in America free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites from May 24 until July 4.