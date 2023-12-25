Lakers host Celtics on Christmas day

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to break out of their recent Christmas doldrums when they face the Boston Celtics today at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers have lost three of their last four Christmas Day games, including their last two. LeBron James is the only Laker to have played in all four of those games.

This is the 25th consecutive year the Lakers are playing on Christmas Day. The last time they didn't play on Christmas Day was in 1998, when the owners' lockout of the players delayed the start of the NBA season until February.

The Lakers have won a record 24 Christmas Day games, one more than the New York Knicks, who will play host to the Milwaukee Bucks to begin Monday's slate of five Christmas Day games.

The Lakers are 24-25 on Christmas Day, including a 4-10 record in their last 14. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 124-115, last Christmas in Dallas.

The Lakers have played on Christmas Day 49 times, second-most in NBA history behind the Knicks, who have played on Christmas Day 55 times.

This will be the first time the Lakers and Celtics have met on Christmas Day since 2008 when the Lakers won 92-83, ending Boston's 19-game winning streak and giving coach Phil Jackson his 1,000th victory.

This will be the eighth consecutive year the Celtics have played on Christmas Day. Boston is 16-20 on Christmas Day, including a 4-3 record in its last seven Christmas Day games.

Lakers forward LeBron James is the league's Christmas Day leader in points (460), field goals (163) and games (17). He is second in assists with 119, behind Oscar Robertson's 145 in 12 games, second in steals with 26, behind Russell Westbrook's 29 in 12 games, and 3-point baskets with 28, three behind James Harden's 31 in 10 games.

Westbrook and Harden are now both members of the Los Angeles Clippers, who won't be playing Monday.



Monday is the 20th anniversary of James' first Christmas Day game, when he scored 34 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 113-101 overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics (22-6) share the NBA's best record with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee (22-7). Boston has won seven of its last eight games, including a 145-108 victory over the Clippers Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers (16-14) are ninth in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Houston Rockets (15-12). They defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder, 129-120, Saturday at Oklahoma City to end a four-game losing streak with James scoring a season-high 40 points.

James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and center Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain/bone bruise) are both listed as questionable for the second consecutive game. Davis, like James, was also listed as questionable against the Thunder but was later upgraded to available and played, scoring 26 points in 41 minutes, 52 seconds of play.

The Lakers lost both of their games to the Celtics last season, losing 122-118 in overtime, Dec. 13, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena, and 125-121, Jan. 18 at TD Garden, also in overtime.

Oddsmakers have made the Lakers a 3-point underdog. ESPN Analytics gives Boston a 71.3% chance of winning.

The game is at 2 p.m.