Lancaster

Lancaster child dies at friend's home, sparking investigation

Investigators said the 7-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound.

By Helen Jeong

KNN News

A death investigation was underway in Lancaster Friday after a boy died while visiting a friend Thursday afternoon.

Deputies initially responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 44000 block of Dahlia Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The responding deputies found the boy with a gunshot wound and tried to save him until fire department officials arrived. But the boy died from his injuries at the friend’s house, the Sheriff's Department said.

A firearm was found from the house.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No one was arrested. 

Neighbors told NBC Los Angeles that they have seen an older boy – around age 11 – living at home with a woman who they believed to be his mother. The mother and son have lived at the Dahlia Street house for about a year. 

Authorities did not say how the boy came in contact with the gun and whether it was an accident or intentional. 

California Jul 16

Mother of twins faces murder charges after allegedly exposing them to fentanyl

Apr 15

1-year-old mauled to death by 3 dogs in Texas

The Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital  said 22 million children live in homes with at least one firearm across the U.S. 75% of those children know where the guns are stored. 

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us