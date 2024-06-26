2 killed, 1 wounded in three Lancaster shootings

Two people were killed and one person was wounded in three shootings Tuesday night in Lancaster.

The shootings were just blocks away from each other in the span of about two hours. Authorities are attempting to determine whether they are connected.

The first shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. at Avenue J8 and 30th Street West. The victim was hospitalized.

About 90 minutes later, a man was shot on Sierra Highway. He died at a hospital.

A man was shot and killed at a Chevron station on Avenue L about 30 minutes later.

Details about the shootings were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported.