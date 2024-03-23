Landmarks to go dark for ‘Earth Hour'

The famed Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier will go dark Saturday, joining iconic buildings and landmarks in Southern California and around the world in recognition of "Earth Hour," an annual exercise to raise awareness of climate change.

The Ferris wheel at Pacific Park will turn off its lights -- except for the rim safety lighting -- for one hour beginning at 8:30 p.m. It will join landmarks worldwide including the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House in Australia and Big Ben in London.

Earth Hour was started in 2007 by World Wide Fund for Nature as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia. It's held every year on the last Saturday of March, with supporters in more than 190 countries and territories.

According to organizers, the hour is a “moment of unity that brings the world together, shines a spotlight on nature loss and the climate crisis, and inspires millions more to act and advocate for urgent change.”

While worldwide landmarks go dark, supporters of the movement worldwide are urged to “symbolically switch off and ‘give an hour for Earth,’ spending 60 minutes doing something -- anything -- positive for our planet,” organizers said.

“More people than ever need to join this year's Earth Hour to leverage the collective power of individuals and communities,” Kirsten Schuijt, director general of WWF International, said in a statement. “It's crucial to get involved, if we want to raise awareness about the environmental challenges and bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2030. To truly unite millions across the globe, it is important that Earth Hour expands beyond its already massive pool of current supporters and engages with individuals who have not been involved yet. Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility and it demands collective action from every corner of society.”

More information can be found at www.earthhour.org/.