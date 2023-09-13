LAPD arrests mother of toddler found alone in Larchmont Village

The mother of a young girl who was found alone in her stroller in Larchmont Village has been found and was arrested on a charge of child endangerment, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced Wednesday.

Targie Alexandre, 24, was arrested at her workplace after her toddler was found alone, police said. Police received a report shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday of a woman who found the toddler near the Bank of America on Larchmont Street. Alexandre's ID was found inside the stroller, according to LAPD.

Officers took the child to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Alexandre faces a charge of child endangerment. Her bail is set at $105,000.