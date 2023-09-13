LAPD

LAPD arrests mother of toddler found alone in Larchmont Village

The young girl was found around 3 a.m. near the Bank of America.

By Staff Reports

The mother of a young girl who was found alone in her stroller in Larchmont Village has been found and was arrested on a charge of child endangerment, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced Wednesday.

Targie Alexandre, 24, was arrested at her workplace after her toddler was found alone, police said. Police received a report shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday of a woman who found the toddler near the Bank of America on Larchmont Street. Alexandre's ID was found inside the stroller, according to LAPD.

Officers took the child to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Alexandre faces a charge of child endangerment. Her bail is set at $105,000.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us