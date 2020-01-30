LAPD Asks For Public Help To Find Hit-and-Run Driver In Highland Park Crash

Police asked for the public's help today to find the driver in a hit-and-run crash in Highland Park that severely injured a pedestrian.

The crash occurred about 1:05 a.m. Saturday as the pedestrian was crossing Avenue 51, just south of Eaton Street, police said.

The motorist was driving a gray Ford Mustang and fled the scene immediately after the crash, police said.

The pedestrian was taken a hospital by paramedics for treatment of injuries, police said. The pedestrian's age and gender were not immediately available.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by Los Angeles for information leading to the driver's arrest, conviction or civil resolution as part of its Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, police said.

Anyone with information on the driver was asked to call LAPD's Central Division traffic detectives at 213-833-3713. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.