LAPD Chief Hospitalized After Showing Symptoms of Unknown Problem

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was hospitalized late Monday after he said he was not feeling well, the Department said in a statement.

Moore was admitted to USC Medical Center for observation.

"Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support," Moore's chief of staff wrote in a bulletin to LAPD employees.

Moore was unexpectedly absent from Tuesday morning's Police Commission meeting but a reason was not disclosed.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBCLA that Moore began showing symptoms of an unknown problem during a meeting Monday and a decision was made to drive the Chief to the hospital.