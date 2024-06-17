LAPD

LAPD: Deadly stabbing at USC's Greek Row after witness interrupted a car break-in

The victim was a man who is believed to be in his 30s.

By Staff Reports

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing at USC's Greek Row on Monday night after they say a witness interrupted a car break-in and fatally stabbed the suspected burglar.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. There appeared to be some sort of confrontation between the witness and the person breaking into a vehicle, police said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The stabbing occurred at around 8 p.m. and appeared to have taken place outside of a fraternity house.

The victim was a man who is believed to be in his 30s. Police said the witness was in custody.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Although USC is let out for summer, some students said they remain at their fraternity and sorority houses.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us