LAPD: Deadly stabbing at USC's Greek Row after witness interrupted a car break-in

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing at USC's Greek Row on Monday night after they say a witness interrupted a car break-in and fatally stabbed the suspected burglar.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. There appeared to be some sort of confrontation between the witness and the person breaking into a vehicle, police said.

The stabbing occurred at around 8 p.m. and appeared to have taken place outside of a fraternity house.

The victim was a man who is believed to be in his 30s. Police said the witness was in custody.

Although USC is let out for summer, some students said they remain at their fraternity and sorority houses.