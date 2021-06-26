Pursuit

High-Speed Chase From Van Nuys to Irvine Ends in Crash

After weaving through traffic and constructions areas, the suspect crashed with a center k-rail in the 405 Freeway in Irvine.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high-speed pursuit that started in the San Fernando Valley ended in a freeway crash in Irvine Saturday night.

Newschopper4 was over the pursuit around 10:38 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The LAPD was initially in pursuit of a black GMC truck near Van Nuys after the driver failed to comply when stopped after a call of an alleged shooting suspect.

The driver fled through the streets and then into the freeways across several cities.

The vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph throughout multiple freeways. The CHP then took over the pursuit.

Orange 16 hours ago

Woman Charged as Accomplice in Road Rage Shooting of Aiden Leos Released After Posting Bail

Long Beach 14 hours ago

Brutal Attack and Robbery in Long Beach Caught on a Neighbor's Ring Camera

After weaving through traffic and constructions areas, the suspect crashed with a center k-rail in the 405 Freeway in Irvine. The truck spun out and ultimately stopped in the center division.

There was great damage visible on the vehicle, but no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The CHP proceeded with caution as the suspect was believed her could be armed.

The driver then began to climb out of the passenger side with his hands up with no major injuries.

He was taken into custody a little after 11 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Pursuitsan fernando valleycar crashIrvine405 Freeway
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us