A high-speed pursuit that started in the San Fernando Valley ended in a freeway crash in Irvine Saturday night.

Newschopper4 was over the pursuit around 10:38 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The LAPD was initially in pursuit of a black GMC truck near Van Nuys after the driver failed to comply when stopped after a call of an alleged shooting suspect.

The driver fled through the streets and then into the freeways across several cities.

The vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph throughout multiple freeways. The CHP then took over the pursuit.

After weaving through traffic and constructions areas, the suspect crashed with a center k-rail in the 405 Freeway in Irvine. The truck spun out and ultimately stopped in the center division.

There was great damage visible on the vehicle, but no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The CHP proceeded with caution as the suspect was believed her could be armed.

The driver then began to climb out of the passenger side with his hands up with no major injuries.

He was taken into custody a little after 11 p.m.