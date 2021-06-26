Brutal Attack and Robbery in Long Beach Caught on a Neighbor's Ring Camera

A woman was brutally attacked by two women who robbed her of $300 in a crime that was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera in Long Beach.

The woman's son, who was on the phone with her just before the assault, said he heard her desperate cry for help.

“It cuts to a moment of silence in the middle of the conversation… and suddenly I hear her screams, help, help,” the victim’s son said.

Her son, who did not want to be identified on camera, was at work in downtown Los Angeles.

“At that moment, I felt so helpless. I've never felt so helpless in my life,” he added.

The attackers were two young women in their 20s.

The victim had $300 in her purse for rent, and she tried to fight them off, but the two women beat her and got away with the purse and the money.

“It was an emotional moment for me to see my mother like that... with her face all bruised up and on crutches,” the son said.

The victim suffered a fractured leg and bruises to her face and hands, but the physical injuries don’t compare to the emotional trauma. She told her family she doesn't feel safe in her neighborhood anymore.

“All I want is justice -- for these women to be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, so things like this do not happen again in our own neighborhoods,” the son said.