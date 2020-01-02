LAPD

LAPD Monitoring Events in Iran Following U.S. Air Strike

By City News Serivce

Raymond Boyd

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 10: Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters in Los Angeles, California on September 10, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Thursday to the air strike at Baghdad's international airport that killed a top Iranian military commander by tweeting their that they are monitoring the situation.

At 9:52 p.m, the LAPD tweeted, "While there is no credible threat to
Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran. We will
continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law
enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop."

Earlier Thursday, Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. Pentagon-
launched air raid okayed by President Donald Trump.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
