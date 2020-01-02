LAPD Monitoring Events in Iran Following U.S. Air Strike

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Thursday to the air strike at Baghdad's international airport that killed a top Iranian military commander by tweeting their that they are monitoring the situation.

At 9:52 p.m, the LAPD tweeted, "While there is no credible threat to

Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran. We will

continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law

enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop."

Earlier Thursday, Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. Pentagon-

launched air raid okayed by President Donald Trump.