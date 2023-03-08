LAPD

LAPD Issues Citywide Tactical Alert After Multiple Officers Shot in Lincoln Heights

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

Multiple officers have been shot in a confrontation outside an apartment building in Lincoln Heights, with a large police response surrounding the building and helicopters flying overhead.

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

Officers were believed to have been injured as they were searching for a person who got out of a vehicle after a traffic stop.

At least two officers were brought to a hospital after an incident in the Lincoln Heights area. 
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The injured officers were transported to a hospital. Authorities said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California 2 hours ago

12 People Have Died Since Storms Have Hit San Bernardino County, Sheriff Says

La Mirada 3 hours ago

La Mirada High School Mourns the Loss of Beloved Sports Fan

LAPD units have completely surrounded an apartment building where they believe a man that is possibly armed has barricaded himself.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us