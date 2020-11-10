LAPD

LAPD Officer Arrested in Auto Theft From Used Car Dealership in Orange

The 45-year-old officer was arrested Monday in connection with the October 2019 theft in Orange.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A police officer was arrested on suspicion of auto theft.
NBCLA

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested in a theft last year from an Orange County used car dealership. 

Officer Matthew Calleros, 45, was arrested Monday in Los Angeles on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was arrested at work, Orange police said.

Calleros was booked into Orange County Jail, but has since been released.

An initial court date was not listed in jail records. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

In a statement, the LAPD said it is aware of the criminal investigation by the Orange Police Department involving Calleros.

"We are fully cooperating with the Orange Police Department and we have also initiated our own personnel investigation," the department said in its statement. "Officer Calleros has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the outcome of both investigations."

Details about the Oct. 25 theft at used car lot in Orange were not immediately available.

