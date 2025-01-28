LAPD responds to “help” messages seen in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department has responded to reports of several "help" messages seen spelled out in an area of downtown Los Angeles.

The messages appeared to be a call for help, and had people inquiring about it on social media.

Google Maps images showed the word "help" spelled out in debris several times.

In a recent comment on X, LAPD said the messages were done by a man who is refusing housing or a mental health evaluation.

They said they have had several different contacts with the man who spelled out the messages.

One of the messages appeared to spell out "trafico" which means "traffic" in Spanish. However, LAPD said there is no evidence of human trafficking.

The man has been at the location for a few years, LAPD said.