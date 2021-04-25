missing child

LAPD Searching for Missing 6-Year-Old Boy

Goldberg was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue pants, the LAPD reported.

By City News Service

LAPD

Police asked for the public's help to find a 6-year-old boy who went missing in the Fairfax District Sunday night.

Menachem Goldberg went missing from the 300 block of North Orange Drive, according to Los Angeles police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD's Wilshire Division at 213-473-0476 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

missing childLAPDMissingFairfaxHancock Park
