LAPD searching for reported gunman in Griffith Park

Los Angeles police sought a reported gunman in Griffith Park Tuesday.

Police set up a perimeter around Los Feliz Boulevard and the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway, LAPD Officer Tony Im Told City News Service.

The report about the gunman came in from a member of the public at 2:45 p.m., Im said. He was described a white male with a black bandana, black shirt and black pants.

The LAPD also brought in K-9 units to aid in the search.

It was not immediately clear where in the park the gunman was believed to be, nor was it clear if shots were fired.