Large American Flag Stolen From LA Veterans Cemetery Over Memorial Day Weekend

Other smaller flags were missing, but those were replaced Monday morning.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A large American flag and other smaller flags were stolen over Memorial Day weekend from a veterans cemetery in Los Angeles.

A spokesman for the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen sometime late Sunday or early Monday. Les Melnyk said the cemetery’s gate were closed at the time.

Authorities are attempting to determine whether security cameras captured the theft.

The flag is about 25 feet by 30 feet. Rebekah Adams, a volunteer at the Los Angeles National Cemetery Support Foundation, said it would be difficult to remove the flag, which is usually handled by three people.

“It’s so sad and shocking something like this would happen on Memorial Day,” Adams told the Associated Press.

Melnyk said the crime can’t detract from the honor and respect paid on Memorial Day. Flags were replaced Monday morning ahead of visits by families and friends of fallen service members. 

The cemetery, located just east of the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles, dates to the late 19th century and is operated by the Veterans Administration.

