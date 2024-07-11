Pomona

Large tree falls onto house in Pomona

No other houses in the area were affected.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family in Pomona was startled when a large tree fell on top of their home Thursday morning. 

One of the family members was in the living room when it happened around 1 a.m.. He said he heard loud creaks when suddenly the ceiling started falling down. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The house located on Wisconsin Street near Park and Holt Avenue is now red tagged, deemed unsafe for anyone to be inside. No other houses in the area were affected.

The tree branches were seen sprawled on the roof of the home. It was not clear what caused the tree to fall over.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pomona
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us