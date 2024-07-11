Large tree falls onto house in Pomona

A family in Pomona was startled when a large tree fell on top of their home Thursday morning.

One of the family members was in the living room when it happened around 1 a.m.. He said he heard loud creaks when suddenly the ceiling started falling down.

The house located on Wisconsin Street near Park and Holt Avenue is now red tagged, deemed unsafe for anyone to be inside. No other houses in the area were affected.

The tree branches were seen sprawled on the roof of the home. It was not clear what caused the tree to fall over.