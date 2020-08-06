Pandemic

Large Wedding at Holmby Hills Home Shut Down Due to Noise

The gathering also had a valet stand outside of the home.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police reacting to noise complaints shut down a wedding reception in Holmby Hills after receiving multiple noise complaints. 

Los Angeles police responded Wednesday night to a mansion in the 10000 block of Wyton Drive, not far from the Playboy Mansion, and found a large party taking place. 

The homeowner told a news photographer he was sorry it took so many calls to police to bring the sound down to an acceptable level for neighbors, adding that when police told him to shut down the party, the party ended. 

Video from the scene also showed a valet stand in the driveway of the home.

There were no immediate reports of any arrests.

It was unclear who owns the home.

