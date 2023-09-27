Largest cycleway in North America hopes to be an example for other cities

Imagine 34 miles of Los Angeles streets being shut down every Sunday to bicyclists.

It is exactly what happens in Mexico City each week, and now the city is doubling the miles once a month, a growing effort to get more residents to be physically active.

Ciclovía translates into cycleway. Los Angeles spells its event CicLAvia – to emphasize “LA” – averaging 7 to 9 miles for each of its roughly eight events per year. Mexico City’s 52 events a year now adds what it calls “Ciclotón”, expanding road closures of 60-plus miles that includes some highways.

“It is great for the environment. It is great for us, too, it gets us moving,” said Caty Cervantes, who was visiting Mexico City from Guadalajara. "There are so many benefits.”

Mexico City launched its event in 2007 to increase the physical activity of residents.

“The people come to do sports and they come to feel relaxed,” said Velma Adaya, a Mexico City resident. “It relieves the stress.”

“It motivates and incentivizes more people to go out and have a more physical lifestyle,” said Daniel Anaya, who lives in Mexico City and uses the road closures as a route to run, not bike. “It really helps with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and so many people come, from kids to adults, people in their 60s and 70s."

It first started as 6 miles, Now, it’s nearly 35 miles down Reforma Boulevard, as well as parts of the historic core and neighborhoods in the south of the city. Each Sunday, 50,000 people take part in the event, according to government officials.

In addition to biking and running, organizers also have pop-up yoga and exercise sessions during portions of the routes to build on the healthy lifestyle government officials say has grown over the last 16 years.

Officials hope other cities will see their success as an example of how ciclovía can grow and become part of a city and culture that tens of thousands can enjoy on a weekly basis.