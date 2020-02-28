Las Vegas Man Gets 6 Months for Disneyland Fight

A 34-year-old Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for his part in a brawl at Disneyland that was captured on video that went viral.

Avery Desmond Edwin Robinson pleaded guilty to a felony count of corporal injury on a cohabitant, a count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, a count of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats, five counts of battery and four counts of child abuse and endangerment, all misdemeanors. He accepted a plea bargain from Orange County Superior Court Judge Scott Steiner.

After a video of a family fight at Disneyland went viral, three adults have been charged for their involvement in the brawl. Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Steiner also sentenced Robinson to perform eight hours of community service and participate in a batters' treatment program.

His sister, Andrea Nicole Robinson, 41, and her husband, Daman Petrie, 44, of Compton, failed to show in court and a warrant has been issued for their arrests.

Robinson's sister is charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery for allegedly attacking her brother, his girlfriend and a Disneyland security guard, and a misdemeanor count of assault on her brother's girlfriend. She faces 2 1/2 years in jail if convicted.

Petrie is charged with one count of battery on his brother-in-law's girlfriend, who was punched in the face during the July 5 scrum, and faces up to six months in jail if convicted, according to prosecutors.

A family fight at Disneyland went viral, and one of the people who tried to intervene speaks. Gene Kang reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

It's unclear what touched off the fight, which broke out in Toontown and sprawled out onto the theme park's Main Street, but several Disneyland visitors tried to stop it, prosecutors said. One theme park guest put Avery Robinson in a chokehold, prosecutors said, and one of the children with the family was carried away from the brawl.

When security guards asked the family to leave, there was more violence, prosecutors allege. Avery Robinson is accused of attempting to hit a security guard with his vehicle as he drove away and threatening to kill his sister and Petrie as he allegedly simulated having a gun in his hand, prosecutors said.