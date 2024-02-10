LASD deputy wounded in accidental shooting in Temple City

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy is hospitalized after he was injured in an accidental shooting in Temple City.

The accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Friday at the Temple City Sheriff's Station, authorities said.

“The deputy is resting and is in stable condition,” an LASD spokesman told City News Service.

It was unknown whether the deputy worked out of the Temple City station, how the accident occurred or why the shooting was considered accidental.

There were no further details available.