Temple City

LASD deputy wounded in accidental shooting in Temple City

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy is hospitalized after he was injured in an accidental shooting in Temple City.

The accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Friday at the Temple City Sheriff's Station, authorities said. 

“The deputy is resting and is in stable condition,” an LASD spokesman told City News Service.

It was unknown whether the deputy worked out of the Temple City station, how the accident occurred or why the shooting was considered accidental.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There were no further details available.

This article tagged under:

Temple City
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us