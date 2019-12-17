The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you're like many busy Americans you haven't had time complete your Christmas shopping list yet. If you do happen to fall into that category, fear not, we've got you covered with all the last-minute gift ideas for the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers fans in your life.
So sit back, relax, pour yourself a glass of egg nog, and start your shopping!
FOCO: Right now get significant discounts and free shipping on all orders over $125 before Christmas.
Click Here for all Lakers gift items.
Click Here for all Clippers gift items.
LeBron James Welcome to LA Bobblehead
Anthony Davis Welcome to LA Bobblehead
Kawhi Leonard Welcome to LA Bobblehead
Paul George Welcome to LA Bobblehead
Lakers Light Up Bluetooth Sweater
Lakers Holiday Pajamas for Men, Women, and Children
Lakers Stripe Legacy Sport Slide
LAKERS HEATHER GREY BOLD COLOR BACKPACK
Lakers LeBron James Duffle Bag
Breaking T Lakers and Clippers Shirts
Fanatics Also Has Tons of Lakers and Clippers Items on Sale UP TO 65% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: MERRY19
RECOUP CRYOSLEEVE FOR RECOVERY GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF