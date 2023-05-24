Latina-Owned Taqueria ‘Pink and Boujee' Opens Its Doors in Boyle Heights

An all-pink taqueria officially opened its doors in Boyle Heights this weekend.

Pink and Boujee is a Latina-owned brunch and taco restaurant that got its start as a food truck in the fashion district of Los Angeles.

“I feel very excited, very honored to be able to open in the community I grew up in,” Yesenia Castro, owner of Pink and Boujee, said.

Castro says it all started with pop-up events and farmers markets in 2019, but she officially launched her business with the pink truck in August of 2021.

“It’s definitely a big accomplishment to be able to provide something for young Latinas. To inspire and to basically have this be a safe space for them,” Castro said.

They became popular on TikTok and Instagram with menu items like their pink tortillas and pink pancakes.

Now she has her own restaurant in the city that saw her grow up, Boyle Heights.

The brunch and taqueria restaurant offers pink tortillas, pink pancakes, pink nachos, pink chilaquiles and more.

Everything from the front entrance of the establishment, to the couches, to the tables and of course the food, is all pink.

“It’s always so invigorating to hear that people that grew up in this community return to set their goals and share their talents with the community that saw them grow up,” Miriam Rodriguez with the Boyle Heights Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a story that we all resonate with. We grew up here, we have proud roots here and we wanna make sure that we are supporting our family and honoring our family.”

Rodriguez says she first heard of Castro and her business through her sister Wendy Gonzalez, who also owns a business in Boyle Heights.

Gonzalez has her own boutique called Caramelo Boutique.

She says she is so proud to see her sister have her own business.

“Everything we do is to give back our parents, our community,” Gonzalez said. “It’s awesome to see as an older sister.”

Pink and Boujee is located at 1908 1st St. in Boyle Heights.

They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.