More than a dozen Latino immigrant parents in Los Angeles County received laptops at Eastmont Community Center Monday to participate in a six-week digital literacy program.

"Our hope is to help them develop skills that will turn them into savvy internet users so that they can also mobilize and advocate on social media platforms for their children's education," said Evelyn Alemán, founder of Our Voice, one of the community-based organizations running the program.

Our Voice manages a bilingual Facebook group that encourages community discussion about the future of public education.

For this project, the organization is collaborating with the nonprofit EveryoneOn, which connects families to affordable internet service and computers, and delivers digital skills training.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We're very excited about this collaboration with EveryoneOn," Alemán said. "Parents have struggled to connect with teachers, administrators, doctors, and access critical resources and services online during COVID."

After picking up their laptops, the parents learned how to log on and off their computers and join meetings on Zoom.

Participants will begin attending two-hour digital training sessions via Zoom on topics like accessing school platforms on July 11. They will also have access to office hours for further assistance.

Parents like Rocio Elorza, whose daughter attends an LAUSD middle school, are grateful for the opportunity.

"This will help me use Schoology and reach out to her teachers," Elorza said. "It will also help me better understand online platforms so that I can monitor my child's use of social media."

The next six-week digital literacy program starts in August. Email Our Voice at info@ovfe.org with your name and contact information to join.