LAUSD Brings COVID-19 Vaccines To School Campuses Across District

The Los Angeles Unified School District introduced school-based coronavirus vaccine clinics today, offering the shots on campus to any eligible students and employees.

Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said mobile vaccination teams will visit every LAUSD middle and high school campus to deliver first and second doses.

"So this is the first day that we're opening up our vaccination centers that will visit every middle school and high school, providing vaccines for employees and students that are eligible," Reilly said during a visit to the clinic at Woodrow Wilson High School. "We are committed to working with our health experts to making sure that we're agile and staying ahead of it rather than reacting to it."

Appointments can be made through the LAUSD's "Daily Pass" app. To make an appointment, or for information on when a vaccine team will visit a particular school, visit https://achieve.lausd.net/covid, or call 213-328-3958.

Students age 12 and older are eligible.

Reilly said students age 12 to 15 must bring an adult with them when they receive the vaccine, while students 16 and older may either bring an adult or bring a signed consent form.

The school-based vaccine program is one of several strategies the LAUSD has implemented as in-person learning has resumed amid a surge in COVID19 countywide, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The district also employs daily health checks for everyone going onto campuses, masking, comprehensive COVID testing, contact tracing and isolation of cases, making hand sanitizer available, increased sanitization and cleaning of schools, upgraded ventilation, and a vaccine requirement for all LA Unified employees.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to protect our students, staff and families," school board President Kelly Gonez said last week. "Our communities trust our public schools, so they are natural sites for our students and families to receive this life-saving vaccine. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get their shot as part of this effort."

The district requires weekly COVID testing for students and employees, regardless of their vaccination status. All district employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.