LAUSD Classrooms Set to Reopen for In-Person Learning: Here's What to Know

Schools are planning to reopen fully for in-person classroom learning for the first time in a year and parents are wondering about COVID safety measures.

The LAUSD, the nation's second largest district is requiring everyone, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated, to get COVID tests weekly.

The LAUSD plans on offering full-day instruction five days a week, and will offer after-school programs.

The district said in a statement that its preparations for the start of the new school year include "continuing to require masking for all students, staff, and visitors; maximizing physical distancing as much as possible; continuing comprehensive sanitizing efforts, including frequent hand washing; upgraded air filtration systems; regular, ongoing COVID testing and community engagement; and collaborating with health partners and agencies to support free COVID vaccination."

The testing began on Aug. 2. More information can be found here.

NBC4 talks to LAUSD's medical director for answers about vaccines for students. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

For more information about school, transportation and other issues, parents can download a back to school guide here.

Here is a LAUSD resources page that helps direct parents of students to the appropriate section of its website to answer questions about the testing.

Here are other helpful links for parents:

Daily Pass

Parent Portal Resources

COVID Testing & Vaccinations

Enroll in an LA Unified School

Frequently Asked Questions

Here is a list of Southern California school district return dates:

San Bernardino County:

Monday, August 2

Bear Valley Unified School district

Oro Grande School District

San Bernardino City Unified School District

Wednesday, August 4

Apple Valley Unified School District

Central School District

Colton Joint Unified School District

Thursday, August 5

Hesperia Unified School District

Silver Valley Unified School District

Friday, August 6

Fontana Unified School District

Monday, August 9

Adelanto Elementary School District

Alta Loma School District

Baker Valley Unified School District

Barstow Unified School District

Chaffey Joint Union High School District

Chino Valley Unified School District

Etiwanda School District

Helendale School District

Lucerne Valley Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Ontario-Montclair School District

Victor Valley Union High School District

Tuesday, August 10

Alta Loma School District

Wednesday, August 11

Redlands Unified School District

Rim of the World Unified School District

Thursday, August 12

Cucamonga School District

Snowline Joint Unified School District

Friday, August 13

Trona Joint Unified School District

Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District

Monday, August 16

Needles Unified School District

Monday, August 23

Morongo Unified School District

Upland Unified School District

Wednesday, August 25

Victor Elementary School District

Friday, August 27

Oro Grande School District

Wednesday, September 1

Mt. Baldy School District

Los Angeles County:

Wednesday, August 4

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

Westside Union School District

Thursday, August 5

Palmdale School District

Monday, August 9

Antelope Valley Union High School District

Eastside Union School District

Rowland Unified School District

Walnut Valley Unified School District

Wilsona School District

Tuesday, August 10

Bassett Unified School District

Castaic Union School District

East Whittier City School District

Lancaster School District

Saugus Union School District

Whittier City School District

William S. Hart Union High School District

Wednesday, August 11

Alhambra Unified School District

Arcadia Unified School District (high school)

Charter Oak Unified School District

Downey Unified School District

El Rancho Unified School District

Gorman Joint School District

Los Nietos School District

Thursday, August 12

Arcadia Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Bellflower Unified School District

Duarte Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Newhall School District

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

Pasadena Unified School District

South Pasadena Unified School District

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Whittier Union High School District

Friday, August 13

Beverly Hills Unified School District

Monday, August 16

Burbank Unified School District

Centinela Valley Union High School District

Covina-Valley Unified School District

La Canada Unified School District

Los Angeles Unified School District

Montebello Unified School District

Tuesday, August 17

El Monte Union High School District

Lowell Joint School District (7th grade)

Wednesday, August 18

Glendale Unified School District

Hawthorne School District

Las Virgenes Unified School District

Lennox School District

Little lake City School District

Lowell Joint School District

Monrovia School District

Paramount Unified School District

Redondo Beach Unified School District

Rosemead School District

Valle Lindo School District

Thursday, August 19

Azusa Unified School District

Compton Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District

Garvey School District

Hawthorne School District Math and Science Academy

Lynwood Unified School District

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District

Monday, August 23

ABC Unified School District

Bonita Unified School District

Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District

San Gabriel Unified School District

West Covina Unified School District

Tuesday, August 24

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District

Inglewood Unified School District

Wednesday, August 25

El Monte City School District

El Segundo Unified School District

Glendora Unified School District

Lawndale Elementary School District

Manhattan Beach Unified School District

Palo Verdes Peninsula Unified School District

Temple City Unified School District

Thursday, August 26

Torrance Unified School District

Tuesday, August 31

Long Beach Unified School District

Wiseburn Unified School District

Wednesday, September 1

Claremont Unified School District

Friday, September 3

Hermosa Beach Unified School District

Riverside County:

Wednesday, August 4

Palm Springs Unified School District

Perris Union High School District

Thursday, August 5

Beaumont Unified School District

Romoland School District

San Jacinto Unified School District

Friday, August 6

Alvord Unified School District

Jurupa Unified School District

Monday, August 9

Nuview Union School District

Palo Verde Unified School District

Riverside Unified School District

Val Verde Unified School District

Tuesday, August 10

Hemet Unified School District

Wednesday, August 11

Lake Elsinore Unified School District

Menifee Union School District

Moreno Valley Unified School District

Murrieta Valley Unified School District

Temecula Valley Unified School District

Thursday, August 12

Coachella Valley Unified School District

Desert Center Unified School District

Perris Elementary School District

Wednesday, August 18

Desert Sands Unified School District

Orange County:

Monday, August 9

Savanna School District

Tuesday, August 10

Centralia Elementary School District

Wednesday, August 11

Anaheim Union High School District

Thursday, August 12

Anaheim Elementary School District

Tustin Unified School District

Monday, August 16

Brea Olinda Unified School District

Fullerton School District

Fullerton Joint Union High School District

Garden Grove Unified School district

La Habra City School District

Los Alamitos

Saddleback Valley Unified School District

Santa Ana Unified School District

Tuesday, August 17

Buena Park School District

Capistrano Unified School District

Lowell Joint School District (7th graders)

Wednesday, August 18

Lowell Joint School District (TK-8)

Orange Unified School District

Thursday, August 19

Cypress School District

Irvine Unified School District

Monday, August 23

Laguna Beach Unified School District

Newport-Mesa Unified School District

Monday, August 30

Magnolia School District

Tuesday, August 31

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District

Wednesday, September 1

Huntington Beach Union High School District

Westminster School District

Wednesday, September 8

Ocean View School District

Ventura County:

Monday, August 9

Oak Park Unified School District

Wednesday, August 11

Simi Valley Unified School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Thursday, August 19

Fillmore Unified School District

Monday, August 23

Moorpark Unified School District

Santa Clara Unified School District

Tuesday, August 24

Oxnard School District

Somis Union School District

Wednesday, August 25

Mesa Union School District

Oxnard Union High School District

Pleasant Valley School District

Rio School District

Ventura Unified School District