The Los Angeles Unified School District is hosting four job fairs for youth in Southern California interested in working for the district.

High school graduates this year will be able to apply for a large number of jobs available in the LAUSD.

"We're going to have some job fairs this month for all of our graduating high school students," said Frank Saldivar, LAUSD's job fair coordinator.

LAUSD is hosting a Four Day Job Fair Event!! Everyone is invited, spread the word to your family and friends.



Check out the details below on the flyer for the Four Day-Four Location Event!



Register by going to: https://t.co/7ahv5l39FQ pic.twitter.com/7gBtHqwA1f — LAUSD ClassifiedJobs (@LAUSDjobs) May 25, 2022

LAUSD will host four job fairs, June 14-17, in South LA, the San Fernando Valley, East LA and West LA.

June 14 (South Los Angeles): Harbor Occupational Center - 740 N. Pacific Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731 - (310) 241-4800

June 15 (San Fernando Valley): West Valley Occupational Center - 6200 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367 - (818) 346-3540

June 16 (East Los Angeles): East LA Occupational Center - 2100 Marengo St., Los Angeles, CA 90033 - (323) 276-7000

June 17 (West Los Angeles): Venice Skills Center - 611 5th Ave., Venice, CA 90291 - (310) 664-5888

Saldivar notes that job openings include clerical, administration, janitorial services, early education, food services, library, technology, instructional assistant, school safety, special education, and student transportation, among others.

There will be training for some of the positions as the new hires are expected to be ready to start the school year at their respective jobs.

Those interested must have the COVID-19 vaccine, be a U.S. citizen or legal resident. The process also includes a criminal background check.

LAUSD accepts graduate applicants from other school districts. Parents of students or any adult are also invited to participate in these job fairs. For more information, you can visit the LAUSD careers page or its social media accounts.