LAUSD is letting students know that a four-year university isn't the only possible path to success.

In their last two years of high school in the Los Angeles Unified School District, students can now choose to work toward career technical education, or CTE, in several professional areas.

Students can begin working toward technical training for careers in the auto industry, health in care and in information technology. The program comes as a collaboration between Local District Central (LDC) and LA Unified's Division of Adult Career and Education (DACE).

Students work toward certification while completing school coursework, as it is a dual enrollment opportunity.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“By adhering to the Superintendent's 100-day plan for expanding learning options, I want our families to have a wealth of skills to increase career options,” said Frances Baez, Superintendent of Local District Central.

"Thanks to this historic partnership, our students will be able to further their careers."

Who Qualifies for the DACE CTE Program?

Students in their last two years of high school will be able to opt for the DACE CTE classes but priority will be given to seniors.

How Does the Career Training Program Work and What Are the Time Commitments?

Students will attend DACE CTE courses after school or on Saturdays and receive hands-on technical training and career readiness support.

Students will earn a certificate of completion and qualify for elective credit. They will continue with high school courses while earning professional certification.

Where Will Career Training Classes Be Held?

Instruction will be provided in-person at four high schools:

IT career preparation classes will be held at Eagle Rock and Jefferson High Schools. Classes for health care will be held at the Roybal Learning Center, while auto technology prep will be at Belmont High School.

Students can also take courses at Eagle Rock and Jefferson High Schools to learn information technology.

What Does the Enrollment Process Look Like?

Students must contact their high school counselor for enrollment in the program. The counselor will consider the following:

The counselor will identify students who could benefit from career training and CTE elective credits. Students will be asked to complete the Concurrent Enrollment Permit. The student's parent or legal guardian must sign the form.