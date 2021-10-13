Now Arriving at LAX, a Live Performance Series. Here's the Schedule

LAX's live performance series begins Wednesday with this year's program launching with performances by Mexican and Filipino artists for Hispanic Heritage Month and Filipino American History Month.
The first show, featuring singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora of Tijuana, will take place at Gate 210 in the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday. She'll perform again at the same location at noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The program is a collaboration with Los Angeles-based concert production company Rum & Humble. Other performances are listed here.
- Malaya Filipino American Dance Arts on Oct. 19-20 at 8 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Gate 210 in the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Airport.
- Tony Austin on Nov. 3-4 at noon and 1 p.m. at Terminal 7, near the TSA checkpoint
- Patio Club on Dec. 7-8 at noon and 1 p.m. at Terminal 1, near the TSA checkpoint.
