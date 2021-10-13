Now Arriving at LAX, a Live Performance Series. Here's the Schedule

LAX's live performance series begins Wednesday with this year's program launching with performances by Mexican and Filipino artists for Hispanic Heritage Month and Filipino American History Month.

The first show, featuring singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora of Tijuana, will take place at Gate 210 in the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday. She'll perform again at the same location at noon and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The program is a collaboration with Los Angeles-based concert production company Rum & Humble. Other performances are listed here.