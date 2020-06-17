Legendary Television Broadcaster Fritz Coleman Retiring From NBC4 After Nearly Forty Years

NBC4 announced today the retirement of its legendary weatherman, Fritz Coleman. After 39 years of delivering forecasts on the NBC4 News to viewers across Southern California, his retirement marks the end of an era in local television news. Coleman enjoyed many years of success as part of one of the longest-running news anchor teams in the industry alongside Co-anchors Colleen Williams and Chuck Henry and Sports Anchor Fred Roggin. After a year of planning his retirement, Coleman has decided to spend more time with his family, appreciate his good health, and dedicate more time to his comedy. His last day on-air will be Friday, June 26.

Coleman’s extensive knowledge of weather, seamlessly intertwined with his own style of humor, and his limitless philanthropic work has made him one of Southern California’s most popular and beloved TV anchors in the business. He joined NBC4 in 1982, and through the years became well known for his affable personality and infectious smile, turning weather forecasts into must-see TV on NBC4, and performing hilarious “Fritz and Fred” and “Fritz said it would be like this” promos that viewers still remember today.

“This career has been a gift. To work in the greatest news operation in Southern California has been the greatest experience of my life," said Coleman. "I have also had the opportunity of raising my children, while working with a wonderful team. I have made lifelong friends at NBC4 and in the community it serves. I'm so very thankful."

Coleman has been named "Best Weathercaster" in nearly every major newspaper in Southern California and devotes much of his free time to supporting hundreds of charity events to benefit local nonprofit organizations. He has also led several NBC4 community town hall meetings addressing the drought crisis that has impacted our region for many years, including educating neighborhoods on weather patterns and water conservation.

“NBC4 will be forever changed by Fritz and his contributions to our news operation and the community he has served for so long,” added Renee Washington, Vice President of News at NBC4. “He will continue to be a treasure in our community and always be a cherished member of the NBC4 family.”

“Television viewers have faithfully welcomed Fritz into their homes for 39 years, and during this entire time, he has been an esteemed employee, a beloved friend and an outstanding corporate citizen,” said Steve Carlston, President and General Manager of NBC4. “His retirement is our loss, but a well-deserved respite for him.”

Coleman has garnered several awards and honors for his dedication to community service. In 2019, he received an honorary doctorate from Woodbury University in Burbank for his extensive public service in the community. Over the course of 20 years, he has received Humanitarian of the Year Awards from many charitable organizations, including groups like Shelter Partnership and the California Hospital Medical Center. The City of Los Angeles named Coleman a "Treasure of Los Angeles,” and the United States House of Representatives gave him a congressional “Humanitarian of the Year Award” for his fundraising efforts on behalf of the American Red Cross. Coleman has also been honored by the Los Angeles Chapter of the Salvation Army for his long-standing commitment to the organization. He also holds the key to the City of Burbank, and is the Honorary Mayor of Toluca Lake.

Since the 1980’s, his humor has been featured in multiple shows that have aired on NBC4, including "What a Week" (1990 – 1991), "It’s Fritz" (1988-1990), "Fritz and Friends" (Special) and "The Perils of Parenting" (Special). He received four Los Angeles area Emmy Awards for his work on these specials and series. His first production "It's Me! Dad!" won the coveted 1997 Artistic Directors Award. A humorous and touching account of what happens when a baby boomer recounts his own life for his young children, the play shows how a father comes to grips with the passage of time and the skeletons in his closet. Coleman also worked as a stand-up comic at clubs throughout California, most notably The Improv in Hollywood and The Ice House in Pasadena, where he continues to be a regular. Coleman also made several appearances as a guest on the "Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and other network shows.

A Navy veteran, Coleman is originally from Philadelphia and attended Salem College in West Virginia and Temple University where he studied radio, television and film. He moved to Los Angeles in 1980 from Buffalo, New York, where he worked as a radio personality. Prior to that, he was a disc jockey and radio talk show host at various stations throughout the country.

Thanks for the sunshine Fritz.