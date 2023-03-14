Leuzinger High School Student Dies After Accident in PE Class

A Leuzinger High School student died after an accident in PE class, the school district said.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you of a tragic loss to our school community,” the statement from the district read.

The accident occurred March 9 at 1 p.m. at the school located at 4118 Rosecrans Ave in Lawndale, the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts School District said. The student was taken to the hospital, but the student didn’t survive.

The statement did not explain what type of accident had occurred.

The student’s identity was not revealed.

The district’s communications director said the school would provide counseling.

“Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy as they process this unthinkable loss and hold them in your hearts,” the statement read.