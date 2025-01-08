List of LA County schools, districts closed due to brush fires

The Los Angeles County Office of Education released a list of schools and districts that will be closed Wednesday due to dangerously high winds and three ongoing brush fires in the Southland.

Firefighters in Southern California began battling three large brush fires Tuesday that included the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Eaton Fire in Altadena and Hurst Fire in Sylmar. As crews continue their relentless firefight, several schools will be closed to keep students and staff safe.

The following LA County school districts will be closed on Wednesday:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Alhambra Unified School District

Arcadia Unified School District

Azusa Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Duarte Unified School District

El Monte City School District

Glendale Unified School District

La Cañada Unified School District

Los Vírgenes School District

Monrovia Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Rosemead School District

San Marino Unified School District

Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District

South Pasadena Unified School District

Temple City Unified School District

Valle Lindo School District

In addition to the aforementioned districts, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will close its following campuses:

Topanga Elementary Charter

Woodland Hills Academy

Palisades Elementary

Brentwood Magnet

Marquez Charter Elementary

Diego Rivera Learning Complex

University High School

The following schools will also be closed:

Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary

Canyon Charter Elementary School

Marquez Charter Elementary School

Palisades Charter Elementary School

Paul Revere Charter Middle School

Topanga Elementary Charter School

To follow updates by the Los Angeles County Office of Education, click here.