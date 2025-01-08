California Wildfires

List of LA County schools, districts closed due to brush fires

By Karla Rendon

Kostas Garcia

The Los Angeles County Office of Education released a list of schools and districts that will be closed Wednesday due to dangerously high winds and three ongoing brush fires in the Southland.

Firefighters in Southern California began battling three large brush fires Tuesday that included the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Eaton Fire in Altadena and Hurst Fire in Sylmar. As crews continue their relentless firefight, several schools will be closed to keep students and staff safe.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Wildfires 16 hours ago

Live updates: Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire prompt evacuations near the coast and San Gabriel Valley

California Wildfires 8 hours ago

Brush fire fanned by strong winds burns in Eaton Canyon near Altadena

The following LA County school districts will be closed on Wednesday:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Alhambra Unified School District
  • Arcadia Unified School District
  • Azusa Unified School District
  • Baldwin Park Unified School District
  • Duarte Unified School District 
  • El Monte City School District
  • Glendale Unified School District 
  • La Cañada Unified School District
  • Los Vírgenes School District
  • Monrovia Unified School District
  • Mountain View School District
  • Pasadena Unified School District
  • Rosemead School District
  • San Marino Unified School District
  • Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
  • South Pasadena Unified School District
  • Temple City Unified School District
  • Valle Lindo School District

In addition to the aforementioned districts, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will close its following campuses:

  • Topanga Elementary Charter
  • Woodland Hills Academy
  • Palisades Elementary
  • Brentwood Magnet
  • Marquez Charter Elementary
  • Diego Rivera Learning Complex
  • University High School

The following schools will also be closed:

  • Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary
  • Canyon Charter Elementary School
  • Marquez Charter Elementary School
  • Palisades Charter Elementary School
  • Paul Revere Charter Middle School
  • Topanga Elementary Charter School

To follow updates by the Los Angeles County Office of Education, click here.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us