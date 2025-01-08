List of LA County schools, districts closed due to brush fires

The Los Angeles County Office of Education released a list of schools and districts that will be closed Wednesday due to dangerously high winds and three ongoing brush fires in the Southland.
Firefighters in Southern California began battling three large brush fires Tuesday that included the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, Eaton Fire in Altadena and Hurst Fire in Sylmar. As crews continue their relentless firefight, several schools will be closed to keep students and staff safe.
The following LA County school districts will be closed on Wednesday:
- Alhambra Unified School District
- Arcadia Unified School District
- Azusa Unified School District
- Baldwin Park Unified School District
- Duarte Unified School District
- El Monte City School District
- Glendale Unified School District
- La Cañada Unified School District
- Los Vírgenes School District
- Monrovia Unified School District
- Mountain View School District
- Pasadena Unified School District
- Rosemead School District
- San Marino Unified School District
- Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
- South Pasadena Unified School District
- Temple City Unified School District
- Valle Lindo School District
In addition to the aforementioned districts, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will close its following campuses:
- Topanga Elementary Charter
- Woodland Hills Academy
- Palisades Elementary
- Brentwood Magnet
- Marquez Charter Elementary
- Diego Rivera Learning Complex
- University High School
The following schools will also be closed:
- Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary
- Canyon Charter Elementary School
- Marquez Charter Elementary School
- Palisades Charter Elementary School
- Paul Revere Charter Middle School
- Topanga Elementary Charter School
To follow updates by the Los Angeles County Office of Education, click here.