Metro on Wednesday issued several detours and service suspensions of its bus and rail lines due to the fires burning in Los Angeles County.

Detours have been ordered on the following lines because of street closures:

Buses on Lines 106 and 655 are detouring from Wabash Avenue and using Marengo Street between Soto Street and City Terrace Drive due to a downed power line;

Buses on Lines 180 and 217 are detouring between Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road and Vermont and Prospect avenues due to downed power lines;

Buses on Line 260 are detouring to Long Beach Boulevard between Artesia and Alondra boulevards due to downed trees and power lines; and

Buses on Line 296 to Griffith Park are detouring to the Golden State (5) Freeway between Los Feliz Boulevard and Western Avenue Metro has curtailed service on the following bus lines due to fire

activity:

Buses on Lines 224 and 690 are not in service north of Bledsoe Street;

Buses on Lines 235 and 236 in Sylmar are not running north of Rinaldi Street; and

Buses on Lines 267, 660 and 662 in Altadena are not running north of Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena and Altadena.

Metro Micro service north of Washington and Sierra Madre boulevards, and west of the Foothill (210) Freeway in Pasadena and Altadena is canceled; The transit agency reported that all rail lines are operating normally with the exception of the A Line, which runs from Long Beach to Azusa.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The A Line is operating normally between the Southwest Museum and Downtown Long Beach stations and Fillmore to APU/Citrus College stations.

A Line service between the Southwest Museum and Fillmore stations has been replaced by buses due to wind damage to overhead wires, and will continue until the debris and trees are removed and repairs are completed, Metro said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, chair of Metro's Board of Directors, authorized the agency to suspend fare collection systemwide for the day "given the extraordinary demands on the power grid and sporadic outages making it difficult to buy and load TAP cards."

The latest Metro service information is available by following @MetroLAAlerts on the social network X or the agency's webpage at alerts.metro.net.

More information regarding detours can be found on Metro Los Angeles' Facebook page, the Transit App or online at metro.net. Service information is also available in Spanish and English by calling 323-466-3876.