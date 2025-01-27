List: Road closures in LA County due to mudflows and possible flooding

Road closures and flood warnings are in effect Sunday as Los Angeles County endures its first rainstorm of the season.

Cities impacted by the recent wildfires are at an increased risk of seeing roadway flooding and minor debris flows.

Areas that will see flooding include: Eaton Fire burn scar, Alhambra, Whittier, Pasadena, West Covina, Mount Wilson, Downtown Los Angeles, Glendora, San Dimas, Griffith Park, Pomona, Burbank, Hollywood, Altadena, Eagle Rock, La Canada Flintridge, Glendale, Hancock Park, La Verne, and Hollywood Hills.

Road closures:

Pacific Coast Highway

Southbound PCH closed at Sweeter Canyon Drive

Northbound PCH closed at McClure Tunnel

10 Freeway

Westbound 10 Freeway at Lincoln Boulevard

Westbound 10 Freeway, 4th and 5th Street on-ramps

Topanga Canyon Boulevard