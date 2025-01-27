List: Road closures in LA County due to mudflows and possible flooding

Road closures and flood warnings are in effect Sunday as Los Angeles County endures its first rainstorm of the season.
Cities impacted by the recent wildfires are at an increased risk of seeing roadway flooding and minor debris flows.
Areas that will see flooding include: Eaton Fire burn scar, Alhambra, Whittier, Pasadena, West Covina, Mount Wilson, Downtown Los Angeles, Glendora, San Dimas, Griffith Park, Pomona, Burbank, Hollywood, Altadena, Eagle Rock, La Canada Flintridge, Glendale, Hancock Park, La Verne, and Hollywood Hills.
Road closures:
Pacific Coast Highway
- Southbound PCH closed at Sweeter Canyon Drive
- Northbound PCH closed at McClure Tunnel
10 Freeway
- Westbound 10 Freeway at Lincoln Boulevard
- Westbound 10 Freeway, 4th and 5th Street on-ramps
Topanga Canyon Boulevard
- Full closed in both directions between PCH and Grand View Drive
- Residents with identification south of Mulholland Drive to Grand View Drive may enter